Wimbledon 2026 braces for chaos as young stars disrupt the Grand Slam hierarchy

When Francisco Cerundolo clinched the biggest title of his life at Queen’s on 21 June, he had a surprise waiting in the wings. His father, who has a fear of flying, had made the trip all the way from Buenos Aires, Argentina to London, just in time to see his son complete a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3 win over Tommy Paul in what was the longest final at the ATP 500 grass-court event.
When Francisco Cerundolo clinched the biggest title of his life at Queen’s on 21 June, he had a surprise waiting in the wings. His father, who has a fear of flying, had made the trip all the way from Buenos Aires, Argentina to London, just in time to see his son complete a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3 win over Tommy Paul in what was the longest final at the ATP 500 grass-court event.
“My dad has a phobia of planes,” said Cerundolo. “Since I was born, I never travelled with him and he never came to watch me in tournaments. Last year he started taking therapy and trying to approach his fear. Last week, he was saying ‘I will go to the grass season’. He always loved London and always loved grass.”
“My dad has a phobia of planes,” said Cerundolo. “Since I was born, I never travelled with him and he never came to watch me in tournaments. Last year he started taking therapy and trying to approach his fear. Last week, he was saying ‘I will go to the grass season’. He always loved London and always loved grass.”
Cerundolo Sr is not the only one spellbound by the spectacle; tennis on freshly mowed lawns hits differently. The sport as we know it was born on grass courts in England in the 19th century, and that’s where it still shines the brightest. The natural surface gives tennis a life force of its own. It’s where tradition and talent collide; where artists blossom and magic unfolds.
Over the years, grass courts have been phased out in favour of clay or hard courts, as they are more economical to build and easier to maintain. The grass season may have shrunk to five weeks on the 11-month tennis calendar, but its significance hasn’t diminished. It remains the most elite of surfaces, and Wimbledon its crown jewel.
Tennis is set for its annual homecoming fortnight as The Championship returns for its 139th edition, beginning 29 June.
Return of the Queen
While the best of players are set to assemble in South West London, the tournament received a thunderbolt of star power this week as Serena Williams confirmed her return. Not just in doubles, with her sister Venus, but also in the singles.
The younger Williams sister, who had bid farewell to tennis at the 2022 US Open, will make a comeback after four years, at the age of 44, with the tournament granting her wild cards in singles as well as doubles main draw.
The GOAT of women’s tennis, Williams has won every single prize there is in the sport: 23 singles Grand Slam titles, 14 doubles Grand Slam titles, two mixed doubles Grand Slams, four Olympic gold medals and the premier women’s team event, the Fed Cup. She has won every major at least three times and spent 319 weeks as the No.1 player in the world.
Though a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, Williams hasn’t won a singles match at Wimbledon since 2019, when she lost to Simona Halep in the final. Her last outing at the major ended in a heartbreak as she lost 5-7, 1-6, 6-7 to then World No.115 Harmony Tan in the opening round.
When Williams stepped away in September 2022, she was unwilling to term it as a retirement. Perhaps, the American legend wanted to leave the door open. Four years on, she has returned for another run at sporting success. Williams made her comeback at the Queen’s WTA Championships two weeks ago, where she competed in doubles with Canada’s Victoria Mboko. A week later the American teamed up with Karolina Muchova in Berlin. Going into Wimbledon, her win-loss record in 2026 stands at 1-2.
“I don’t need to win. I’ve won more than most people have in their whole lives,” Williams insisted during a press conference in Berlin. “It’s important that I keep reminding myself of that because I don’t have anything to prove. I don’t have anything to lose.”
Whether this comeback is a long-term plan or flight of fancy remains to be seen. But for the first time in her decorated career, that lasted well over two decades, the pressure is off.
Parade of Champions
It would be fanciful to think that Williams can still make a dent in the women’s draw. However, she comes into the tournament as the only woman to have defended the Wimbledon title in the last 15 years. Since her back-to-back titles in 2015-16, eight different players have been crowned champions in as many years (Wimbledon did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic).
Last year, Iga Swiatek turned her fortunes around on grass to claim her first title at the major. A force to reckon with on clay, the Pole had struggled to find her feet on the slippery turf till then, and had never even made the semi-finals.
After failing to defend her French Open crown, Swiatek arrived at Wimbledon with renewed purpose. While she battled through in the early rounds, the Pole stormed to the title, dropping just two games in her last two matches. She blanked Amanda Anisimova, who was playing her first major final, 6-0, 6-0 in the championship match. It was only the second double bagel in a Grand Slam final in the Open Era, matching Steffi Graf’s wipe-out against Natasha Zvereva at the 1988 French Open.
But since claiming Wimbledon, Swiatek has been plagued with inconsistency. She managed only quarterfinal finishes in the next two majors, was knocked out in the fourth round at the French Open last month, and is yet to win a WTA title this year.
Swiatek is amongst the pack of Grand Slam champions who will, on paper, enter as front runners for the title. World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, reigning Australian Open and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, former US and French Open champion Coco Gauff have all won multiple majors, and know what it takes, but none of them have gathered any momentum leading up to Wimbledon.
Also joining the conversation will be newly minted major winner Mirra Andreeva.
It will be interesting to see if the teen sensation can translate her success on hard and clay courts to the lawns at SW19. The prodigy came of age at this year’s Roland Garros as she navigated a tricky field to win her first Grand Slam title.
In the final, she snapped the fairytale run of Maja Chwalinska, who had started off in the qualifiers. While the Russian always had the talent, she supplemented it with composure and problem-solving skills against a crafty Chwalinska, to silence a hostile crowd in Paris. Andreeva will also benefit from having Conchita Martinez in her corner. One of the few women coaches in the game, Martinez is also the first Spanish woman to win Wimbledon (1994) and coached compatriot Garbine Muguruza to a title win at the grass-court major in 2017.
Lull After the Storm
At this year’s championships, men’s elite players will look to restore order after a truly chaotic French Open.
With Carlos Alcaraz forced out due to injury, Jannik Sinner was expected to race to the title at Roland Garros and complete his career Grand Slam. The run-up was truly awe-inspiring. He became the first man to capture six successive Masters 1000 titles, beginning with Paris Masters in November 2025 and a grand finish at his home tournament, the Italian Open.
But the wheels came off on a hot afternoon in the French capital. At 6-2, 6-2, 5-1 against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, the World No.1 was just a game away from locking his place in the third round. With his body wilting, Sinner went on to lose the third set 5-7 and then managed just a game each in the next two sets. The Italian hasn’t returned to court since “hitting the wall” at the French Open. The World No.1 will be keen to bounce back and stamp his class at Wimbledon, where he starts as the defending champion.
Last year, Sinner had shown mental fortitude to battle back from a five-set defeat, after holding match points against Alcaraz in the French Open final to romping past the same opponent in four sets at Wimbledon. When he gets into the groove, not many can match his explosive power from the baseline. This time around, the Italian will have to answer questions around his fitness as he begins his title tilt.
What truly threw open the draw in Paris was Novak Djokovic’s exit quick on the heels of the Sinner meltdown. The Serb, who turned 39 during the French Open, frittered away a two-set lead, going down in five tough sets to up-and-coming Brazilian Joao Fonseca.
That means he will arrive at Wimbledon still in search of the elusive 25th major, which will help him break the tie with Margaret Court and become the most successful Grand Slam singles player in history. His record at Wimbledon, and his familiarity with the surface, gives him a fighting chance at the major. Djokovic hasn’t won a Grand Slam since the 2023 US Open and with the clock running out, the pressure is building.
With the top contenders out in the first week in Paris, Alexander Zverev was the champion elect. And the German, who has a history of stumbling at the final hurdle, finally delivered on that expectation. The 29-year-old had lost three major finals before this, but he held his nerve against the maverick Flavio Cobolli in the final, to win in five sets and bag his first Grand Slam.
Despite recent form, World No.3 Zverev is not one of the title favourites at Wimbledon. He has never gotten past the fourth round, and though he has a big serve, the top-spin heavy shots and passive play may hurt his chances on grass.
If this year’s French Open felt tumultuous, it was also because the tennis world is out of practice. Since Rafael Nadal began his reign in 2005, Slam glory has belonged to a select few. After the age of the Big 3 (Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer), Alcaraz and Sinner have taken on the mantle.
But tennis crackled with excitement in Paris, with three youngsters—Fonseca, Jakub Mensik and Rafael Jodar—stealing the march. While Fonseca knocked out Djokovic, Mensik overcame seeded players Alex De Minaur and Andrey Rublev to make his first major semi-final. Jodar capped his breakthrough season with a run to the French Open quarterfinal. They piled up the upsets, reminding that unpredictability is the essence of sport.
Maybe it’s time to embrace the chaos again.
Deepti Patwardhan is a sportswriter based in Mumbai.
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