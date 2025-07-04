Behind the bromance between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic is a modern tennis culture of mutual respect
Tennis used to be renowned for intense rivalries and much bad blood between champions. But as Alcaraz and Djokovic show, while modern tennis remains intense, rivalries are based on mutual appreciation
Ahead of a practice session on Centre Court at Wimbledon a few days before the tournament started, Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, and Novak Djokovic, who lost to the Spaniard in the last two Wimbledon finals, bantered like they were siblings being reunited rather than rivals for the most prestigious trophy in tennis. The All England Club does not allow its members to play on Centre Court between the previous year's men’s final and the tournament in the current year, so the two were the first to be playing on the grass last week, which, because of a spate of sunny weather, appeared to be preening with pleasure. Djokovic confessed that to step out on “the virgin grass" seemed almost a violation. Alcaraz said, “I told Novak, ‘This is the first time I feel nervous practicing’.’’ The dialogue was audible as they hit the first balls on that court since their final because they were miked up for the occasion.