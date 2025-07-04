Ahead of a practice session on Centre Court at Wimbledon a few days before the tournament started, Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, and Novak Djokovic, who lost to the Spaniard in the last two Wimbledon finals, bantered like they were siblings being reunited rather than rivals for the most prestigious trophy in tennis. The All England Club does not allow its members to play on Centre Court between the previous year's men’s final and the tournament in the current year, so the two were the first to be playing on the grass last week, which, because of a spate of sunny weather, appeared to be preening with pleasure. Djokovic confessed that to step out on “the virgin grass" seemed almost a violation. Alcaraz said, “I told Novak, ‘This is the first time I feel nervous practicing’.’’ The dialogue was audible as they hit the first balls on that court since their final because they were miked up for the occasion.

The first practice on Centre Court before the tournament starts is one of Wimbledon’s annual rituals. Two years ago, 20-time Wimbledon champion Billie Jean King, on the cusp of turning 80, ‘inaugurated’ the court, showing off her fabled volleying skills. This year’s practice sessions on the fresh grass acted as a showcase of a different kind. The friendship and respect between Alcaraz and Djokovic was immediately apparent.

Early on, Alcaraz said that “I would love to take advices from him—not only on the court." Djokovic volleyed back that he felt “privileged" to be part of this first outing on the grass. “He’s defending champion so I’m glad he chose me as sparring partner." This prompted a slightly shocked response from the 22-year-old Spaniard, who balked at being put on a pedestal. “Come on, talk seriously, man," he said.

Also Read Wimbledon 2025: The evergreen fairytale of the All England Club

Former top player Andy Roddick recently described tennis as the most physically demanding non-combatant sport after the gruelling shootout between Alcaraz and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros last month. The on court conversation last weekhighlighted the paradox that tennis is now dominated by players who may battle with ferocious intensity in competition but are immensely fond of each other.

Indeed, Alcaraz’s “talk seriously" comment at Wimbledon was an unintentional echo of John McEnroe’s howl of protest against a decision by an umpire on Centre Court in 1981 when he famously shouted, “You cannot be serious!" In the 1980s, McEnroe and his long-time rival American rival Jimmy Connors intensely disliked each other, a tradition McEnroe carried over to his next rivalry with Ivan Lendl.

Tennis has long since moved on from that era of frequent trash talking, and of intense rivalries and of grudges held off court as well. The recent commemoration of Rafael Nadal’s retirement at Roland Garros where he has won a record 14 titles—just like the Roger Federer send off at the Laver Cup in London a few years ago—was a model of warm sports camaraderie.

Roger Federer, Djokovic and Andy Murray were all on court for that sendoff at Roland Garros. Even so, when Djokovic first started to regularly contest and winmatches at Grand Slam eventsagainst Federer, starting in 2008 and continuing consistently from 2010, the relationship between him and his rivals was nothing like the one he enjoys with Alcaraz. “People are talking a lot about (Djokovic) but he is a really nice person. I love to spend time with him off the court, any time that I can, learning from him," Alcaraz said.

The women’s practice session on Centre Court between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka might have been expected to be a much less friendly encounter. Sabalenka had given a mean-spirited press conference after losing in the French Open final last month to Gauff. In the post-match press conference, the Belarussian said her rival had been lucky while she had had an off day. In between the two tournaments, however, Sabalenka had reached out to Gauff and written her an apology. In a first for the All England Club, the two boogied on Centre Court to Everybody Dance Now, also as part of a practice session on Centre Court last week.

But Djokovic’s relationship with Alcaraz is at an altogether deeper level. It could be described as mentoring of a sort—but for the fact that Alcaraz is that rare champion who appears to have arrived at the top fully formed as a personality and athlete. No longer in the shadow of Federer and Nadal, Djokovic, meanwhile, appears to be basking in the sunset of his career. Having established himself as the greatest of all time with 24 Grand Slam titles, there is something of an avuncular enjoyment in his successor Alcaraz’s achievements. During the practice, he was full of praise for the high quality of the Roland Garros final between Alcaraz and Sinner, saying it inspired him to try and get to that level again. Indeed, the tennis during that practice session was of such high quality that it seemed a continuation of their final of 2023. This included an impossible running backhand passing shot from Alcaraz, so improbable that the Spaniard joked that he had likely hit it with his eyes closed.

Alcaraz’s opening match with the Italian veteran Fabio Fognini, however, showed that a great practice session on the eve of a tournament is not a reliable predictor of form. He battled the 38-year-old Italian, who is retiring this year, over five sets. While the Italian surprised him by standing on the baseline to return his serve and taking the ball early as well as coming into the net, the Spaniard struggled with erratic serving.

Also Read Faster and higher: The reason why athletics records are tumbling around the world

His usually explosive forehand appeared as if it was being manipulated by aliens. It frequently flew several feet long. During the second set tiebreak that he lost, Alcaraz said, “I can’t serve and I can’t return. Shameful." But, he raised his game when it mattered and won the fifth set 6-1. In his conversations with Djokovic, he will possibly raise the subject of working around these more than occasional lapses of concentration.

After the Serb and Spaniard's 45- minute practice on Centre Court, the two hugged each other at the net as if they had been contestants in another epic. "Being around a legend like him, being able to learn from him and talk closely with him like a friend, for me it’s great," Alcaraz said.For the handful of people on Centre Court last week who witnessed this deep bond between the two greatest players of their respective generations, being courtside to see such graciousness was a privilege.

Rahul Jacobis a Mint columnist and has covered Wimbledon for two decades.