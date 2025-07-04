But Djokovic’s relationship with Alcaraz is at an altogether deeper level. It could be described as mentoring of a sort—but for the fact that Alcaraz is that rare champion who appears to have arrived at the top fully formed as a personality and athlete. No longer in the shadow of Federer and Nadal, Djokovic, meanwhile, appears to be basking in the sunset of his career. Having established himself as the greatest of all time with 24 Grand Slam titles, there is something of an avuncular enjoyment in his successor Alcaraz’s achievements. During the practice, he was full of praise for the high quality of the Roland Garros final between Alcaraz and Sinner, saying it inspired him to try and get to that level again. Indeed, the tennis during that practice session was of such high quality that it seemed a continuation of their final of 2023. This included an impossible running backhand passing shot from Alcaraz, so improbable that the Spaniard joked that he had likely hit it with his eyes closed.