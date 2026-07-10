Meet Wimbledon’s other stars: flowers

A poster of Wimbledon depicts spectators sitting among flowerbeds in a garden instead of seats as they watch the action on Centre Court. It is an artist’s impression of course, but also reflects the reality of flowers and wall gardens being seemingly everywhere at Wimbledon. Inevitably, the preening green grass courts, the pristine white sportswear of the players, and the absence of advertising billboards stand out against other Grand Slam events. But the grounds of Wimbledon, uniquely for a large sporting event, have an abundance of flowers in a colour palette of white, purple, mauve and green. In their paradoxical orderly profusion, the displays seem to be the handiwork of an impressionist painter.
The main clubhouse, for instance, from whose balconies the new champions this weekend will show off their trophies after the presentation ceremonies, has window boxes of bright purple and white petunias. The building itself is covered in Boston ivy, which serves as a fine backdrop for busts of former women champions from Britain. Like a giant version of a Mughal painting, the building’s front is framed at its base by vividly purple lobelia, bulbous heads of mauve allium and other English flowers. Flowers that look like lavender add an accent to the green, while perfectly sculpted bushes of pittosporum complete the picture. (Purple is such a mainstay of the Wimbledon colours that the club’s chief executive, Sally Bolton, met the press this week in a striking purple suit).
The All-England Club likes to describe Wimbledon as a tennis championship amid an English garden. Its team of 12 full-time gardeners and an additional 13 gardeners who work from April to October pull off this optical illusion by using English perennials visible in window boxes and small home gardens across the country and creating works of art dotted across the 42-acre club grounds. Seating areas near the food outlets have roses growing overhead to provide a canopy of shade. In the broadcast centre, amid the open-air booths for player interviews, a profusion of pink hydrangea jostle to catch your eye alongside the superstars of tennis and the backdrop of green courts, which, for tennis fans, outdo the paddy fields of Kerala or Bali for serene natural beauty.