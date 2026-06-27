Wimbledon 2026: Why Mensik, Fonseca and Jodar are tennis’ next big stars

As Wimbledon starts on 29 June, the three will be seeded among the top 32 and will be playing with the pressure of high expectations on a surface that has the shortest season, which makes the first week especially prone to big upsets. At the French Open, however, all three seized the opportunities that came their way with style. Fonseca’s rebound against all the wily play and wisdom of Djokovic was full of courage and self-belief. Time and again, the 19-year-old Brazilian found the lines with pin-point accuracy in the crucial later stages of the match. As it passed the 4-hour mark, Djokovic, who had returned to tennis after a three-month layoff for injury, vomited courtside. Fonseca had closed out a dramatic fifth set, coming back from 1-3 down with a display of force and finesse that belied his youth. To break Djokovic’s serve at 5-5 in the fifth, Fonseca hit some audacious drop shots. Down a breakpoint as he served for the match in the next game, Fonseca held his nerve. In one of the most spectacular finishes in a Grand Slam upset in recent years, the Brazilian served three consecutive aces after he faced a break point in the final game. “He just found incredible shots and the lines. It was just amazing from his side,” Djokovic said in the post-match press conference. “I don’t think I’ve done too much wrong with my game. It’s just that he was better.”