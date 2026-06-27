Wimbledon 2026: Why Mensik, Fonseca and Jodar are tennis’ next big stars

For years before Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal retired, fans of men’s tennis obsessed about the coming vacuum at the apex of the sport. Then, at seemingly thunderbolt service speed, the Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry blossomed. Their riveting five-set final at the French Open last year was lauded as among the finest ever played. The gods evidently love tennis.
If further proof were needed of a sport that has the gods watching over it, this year’s topsy-turvy French Open showcased plenty of young talent in the men’s game. Ahead of the tournament, Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal because of a persistent wrist injury made a Sinner victory seem a foregone conclusion. But, Sinner’s meltdown in the second round after being two sets to love up instead heightened concern about his ability to win five-set matches. Although tennis will most likely return to being the Alcaraz-Sinner duopoly of the past couple of years, in this interregnum, with question marks looming over the Italian’s long-match fitness and the Spaniard’s injured wrist, three young players look potentially able to go deep into the second week of a Grand Slam.
Jakub Mensik, the Czech player who turned 20 last September, showed plenty of grit and touch play as he made it to the French Open semifinals after encountering arguably the toughest draw in this year’s tournament. He collapsed on the court at the end of a five-set second round match and needed a wheelchair to reach the dressing room. Joao Fonseca, the 19-year-old Brazilian, displayed an explosive forehand and a heavy serve to come back from two sets down against Novak Djokovic. Only one other player has ever done that against the famously mentally tough Serb. The third of this troika of talent, Rafael Jodar, 19, reached the quarter-finals, despite carrying the extra burden of being Spanish and sharing a first name with the man who won 14 titles at the French Open. “Mensik, Fonseca and Jodar are blossoming at a time when tennis looks more fluid. They are not yet playing against history as players felt they were when playing the Big Three,” says Michael Steinberger, who has written authoritative profiles of Federer and Djokovic for The New York Times magazine. “In this case, you had a wide-open tournament. It created an opening from a psychological standpoint.”