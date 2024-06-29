A note on the issue: Games for the body and mind

“I am bored”. Three little words every parent dreads—almost as much as hearing “are we there yet?” on a road trip. Boredom, though, might not be such a bad thing, as we discover in our parenting column, Raising Parents, this weekend. The UN recently celebrated its first International Day of Play to underscore the importance of unstructured play for children. But pre-teens and teenagers—and adults too—would benefit from free time, away from screens and all sorts of activities, so that they can learn to entertain themselves and have fun instead of constantly seeking outside stimulation to keep from getting bored.

Next week promises a lot of stimulation for tennis fans with Wimbledon kicking off on Monday. The rivalry that’s likely to show us some great tennis is the budding one between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, both set to fill the void left by the decades-long three-cornered contest between Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. While Alcaraz is charismatic and creative as a player, Sinner’s shots, timing and speed make him an explosive player. If mild-mannered Sinner gets close to winning his first Wimbledon, Centre Court will be noisy and colourful, especially if his opponent is the swashbuckling Alcaraz.

Apart from profiles of the two protagonists of this lively, friendly rivalry, we take a deep dive into the prospects of various players. Iga Świątek seems all set to win her first Wimbledon title, after her third consecutive win at Roland Garros a few weeks ago and an improvement to her already exceptional serve, which should help her game.

If tennis isn’t your game, there’s plenty else to read in this issue—from a food guide to Guwahati and a culinary tour of New York to a look at the intricacies of taking a hands-on approach to nail art and manicures. And as always, we have recommendations for shows to put on your watchlist, wines to stock up on for the monsoon, and a great list of books to buy and read.

