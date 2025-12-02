The road to change is a long one. “The results will start coming in a decade but the foundation has been laid," says Tiwari. Besides a field office in Nyukmadung, It’s All Folk runs a community facilitation centre and a series of women’s groups across western Arunachal. “The mission has always been to create place-based intervention… nothing alien is introduced," adds Tiwari, who has been working in northeast India for ten years. “The Brokpa and Dangnga Collectives are not registered as self-help groups. These are traditional women’s collectives, recognised as institutions by the local communities. We have made a conscious effort to acknowledge the traditional institutions that exist within the Monpa community," says Tiwari. The collectives are known as tsokpas, based on the Monpa term for a group of people who come together for a mission. Besides 45 yak herders, the brand Norbu brings together 12 women in a collective at Nyukmadung and 15 in Chug. The target is to have 100 beneficiaries in the near future.