It’s this very duality—the relentless prep in the nets, and unfiltered joy on the field—that makes Li’l J indispensable to India’s World Cup campaign. “The energy flowing in this team is just different," she says, fresh from the team’s double-win in England. What’s also different is the mindset of some of the first-timers, like N Sree Charani, Kranti Goud and Amanjot Kaur, all only a handful of tours old in international cricket. They are fearless and unapologetic, a sharp contrast to previous Indian sides. “I think that brings in a lot of freshness to the side. There is just no nervousness they have, and it rubs off on everyone. It pushes you to do better and do everything it takes to cross the finish line."