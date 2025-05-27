This women farmers' network envisions a feminist future for agriculture
Prachi Pinglay-Plumber 6 min read 27 May 2025, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryAt the recent Mahila Kisan Sammelan organised by women agriculturalists' alliance Makaam, more than 500 women farmers raised powerful demands for equal rights and the end of structural violence
At Dharmaveer auditorium at Pune’s Savitribai Phule University two weeks ago, a few women from tribal communities talked about the produce they had on display, while some from Gujarat took photographs, and others explained to other visitors the use of headphones to get live translations of sessions.
