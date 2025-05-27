This women farmers' network envisions a feminist future for agriculture

Kashyap from Uttarakhand is one of the people who has seen in action the benefits of that mass-based power while negotiating prices for women farmers who are part of the local organisation Umang (the 16-year-old Umang is also a member of Makaam). “At Umang, we accept any amount of produce from women farmers, small or large, and ensure that everyone gets a fair rate. Because of our efforts, not only do farmers from our village get a good rate, but even neighbouring villages check what we are doing and try to follow. When we go to meet officials through Makaam, we are able to put forward our case and are often successful." Umang has 2,500 women members and works in 100 villages in the Kumaon region. “We have proven that we can work towards holistic development," she says, emphasising the power of sisterhood. “Our success comes from nurturing relationships and creating networks and bonds to work together."