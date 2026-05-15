Meet the women who are protecting India's mangrove forests

In Dulki village of the Sundarbans, Madhushree Das is known for her role as the prokriti bondhu (loosely translated as friend of nature). She is called upon by locals whenever a snake has to be rescued, an alarm is to be raised when someone tries to cut down the mangroves, ways to mitigate human-wild conflict are to be devised, or the forest department’s help is needed in wildlife rescue operations. “I am essentially a homemaker. But in 2022, World Wide Fund for Nature-India, as part of its Living Shoreline Project, put out a call for volunteers,” says Das, 35. Men and women from 46 villages in the South 24 Parganas district competed for the positions and 99 were selected. Of these, Das is one of the 45 women prokriti bondhu. “Today, I can identify several species of snakes, and take the right course of action in case any wild animal strays into the village,” she says. The Living Shoreline Project that Das is a part of began after a series of severe cyclones hit the Sundarbans between 2019 and 2021, including Bulbul and Amphan.