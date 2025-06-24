On 12 June, Thomas Abraham, Managing Director of the India chapter of the multinational publishing firm Hachette, announced his retirement after 18 years. Since 2007, when he joined Hachette after leaving his role as CEO and President of Penguin India, Abraham has steered the company from an Rs8 crore company to an Rs100 crore thriving publishing house. As he moves on, Riti Jagoorie, Vice-President of Product and Marketing at Hachette, will be taking over as Managing Director from January 2026.

Arguably the first woman to take on a CEO-level role in the India arm of a multinational publishing firm, Jagoorie has a lot on her plate. She started her career at Scholastic in 2005, where she ran the Book Club channel for three years before moving to Hachette as a Product Manager. “Books are my passion and this was my calling," Jagoorie says. “[The Twilight series] was taking over the world when I joined Hachette and I saw first-hand what a massive bestseller can do. That fad lasted many years and then Gone Girl arrived and with it a spate of psychological thrillers. Right now, it’s the BookTok bestsellers that are ruling the roost."

While big ideas continue to drive the non-fiction list, “what has remained constant is that we are primarily a back-list driven market," Jagoorie adds. In an email interview with Lounge, she discussed her new role and the future of publishing. Edited excerpts.

As you step into your new role at Hachette India, what are your priorities?

I want to ensure that we continue to deliver profitable growth. I would like to focus on building our local publishing programme and increase its contribution to the top-line revenue. We have had many commercial successes and critically acclaimed titles across genres, and I would like to continue that while also gunning for some big acquisitions. Speed to market, optimising the supply chain and moving as much as we can to local printing will also be a priority for me. It’s good for the business and for the environment. Engaging with our readers directly whether through consumer fairs or building communities will also be a key area. I will ensure that we continue to work closely with bookstores across the country. Curation is so important for a publisher with the depth of range we have, and real discoverability happens only in a bookstore. That ecosystem is imperative to growing readership.