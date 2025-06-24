I want to ensure that we continue to deliver profitable growth. I would like to focus on building our local publishing programme and increase its contribution to the top-line revenue. We have had many commercial successes and critically acclaimed titles across genres, and I would like to continue that while also gunning for some big acquisitions. Speed to market, optimising the supply chain and moving as much as we can to local printing will also be a priority for me. It’s good for the business and for the environment. Engaging with our readers directly whether through consumer fairs or building communities will also be a key area. I will ensure that we continue to work closely with bookstores across the country. Curation is so important for a publisher with the depth of range we have, and real discoverability happens only in a bookstore. That ecosystem is imperative to growing readership.