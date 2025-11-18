The essential case for including women leaders in India's corporate and NGO boardrooms
Women's lived experiences and cross-functional expertise infuse new thinking for organizational growth and innovation
Despite evidence of women’s leadership being linked to improved business outcomes and more resilient organizational structures, boardroom diversity is still seen as a moral imperative rather than a strategic one. After Sebi mandated companies to appoint at least one woman board member in 2013, women’s representation on boards rose to 15% in 2019 (according to a 2020 Mint analysis of data sourced from NSE Infobase), up from a 5% in 2013. The idea of diverse boardrooms, with all its advantages, is often reduced to tokenistic measures that serve optics rather than systemic change.
The challenge is more layered than it appears at first glance. Women’s leadership in organizations, in addition to being woefully low, is further skewed across business functions. Tech, product, and finance have fewer women leaders than functions such as HR, customer service, and marketing. Similarly, when we consider women’s organizational leadership, it is usually limited to corporates and startups. However, women’s dynamic experiences and expertise bring strategic benefits to all boardrooms, which is particularly needed by India’s growing social sector.
India’s economic progress is fuelling its social and development sector, supported by the scope for increased public funding and the growth of private and venture philanthropy. This is paving the way for stronger public-private partnerships, wider on-ground programming, and inter-sectoral linkages. As this sector grows, inclusive and diverse leadership will be the key to ensuring sustainable and meaningful progress.