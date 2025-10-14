Is AI excluding women from top corporate roles?
The newest threat to the ‘leaky pipeline’ is AI, adding a new systemic barrier to equality at the workplace
Last week, global consultancy firm Capgemini published a report on the state of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the corporate sector, based on a survey of 2,750 leaders across 11 countries. The document, titled Gender and Leadership: Navigating Bias, Opportunity and Change, revealed several positive highlights.
A majority of the respondents (77%) believe that women are as effective as men in leadership roles. Over 65% said that having women in leadership roles improves business outcome, and 58% women and 59% men cited confidence as their key strength behind their success.