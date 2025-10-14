Is AI excluding women from top corporate roles?

Even if we set aside leadership roles for a moment, the threat of AI-driven job displacement disproportionately impacts women at all levels in the workforce. According to a UN report, nearly 28% of jobs typically held by women are vulnerable to AI and automation, compared to 21% for men, mainly because women dominate sectors like healthcare, education, and clerical work, areas that are highly susceptible to automation. A recent International Labour Organization (ILO) study highlights that women in administrative and clerical roles are three times more likely than men to lose jobs due to AI.