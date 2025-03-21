Let women reclaim the right to rage

A disapproving chorus chants, “Tut-tut, she didn’t get the memo!" Angrier, I remember every single thing any woman ever said to me about the nobility of housework or how meditative it is and spin into further fury. I cannot wait to leave this realm and return to my desk where I can write essays about rage and other important topics. Except that after being so angry, I can barely breathe, leave alone think or write. This is the one thing about rage that no one tells you: it swallows you whole. When that embodiment of long-suffering patience, Seeta, could finally bear no more, she (decorously) called on the earth to swallow her whole and free her from patriarchy’s endless expectations. We forgive her rage because our heart has bled for her and because she considerately turns her anger on herself.