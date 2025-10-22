What I learned from women tour guides at Tipeshwar wildlife sanctuary

At Tipai, I ended up spending a lot of time with the women, and came away with an entirely different perspective of hospitality. At the spa, the masseuse Kalpana Chincholkar, 38, and I got talking about her beautiful bangles made of beaten brass and copper, which are common in the region. The next day, she offered to take me to the bangle shops in Pandharkawada, about 10km away, where she lives. Kalpana and I ended up visiting half a dozen bangle shops but couldn’t find one like the pair she was wearing so we moved on and she showed me peacock feathers, unusual vessels and other items of daily use typical of Yavatmal. She told me about the food she cooked at home, and her daughter’s plans for college. It was the kind of introduction to a place and its culture that is hard to get as a tourist—and it all happened because of a conversation over bangles.