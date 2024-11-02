Wonder women in Washington DC
SummaryOn the cusp of the US possibly getting its first female President, this writer finds powerful women across Washington DC
She’s a ballerina.
Dressed in a cotton and silk tutu with linen slippers, Belgian dancer Marie van Goethem stands proud, face upturned, and feet in classic ballerina pose. She’s been immortalised for eternity as Little Fourteen-Year-Old Dancer, a wax sculpture by Edgar Degas. Today revered for being one of his greatest works, Little Dancer wasn’t warmly received by critics and French bourgeois society who called it “ugly", “repulsive" and oddly, a “threat to society". All because Marie didn’t fit the society ideal—she was, after all, an “opera rat", a term given to working-class young dancers with the Paris Opera ballet.
Today, a recast of Marie is one of the highlights at Washington DC’s National Gallery of Art.
It speaks volumes that even today women are still often lambasted for not fitting a perfect society ideal. As Marie shows us, it is absolutely alright to stand out from the crowd because history will remember you.