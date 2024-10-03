Women's T20 World Cup: How India can finally win the trophy
SummaryDespite a talented group of players, the Indian women's T20 team had to suffer heartbreak in previous editions. Can they finally win the World Cup this time?
The definitive image of India’s 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup was captain Harmanpreet Kaur falling just a few centimetres short of the crease, the bat in her hand jammed in the ground as Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy swishes the bails off. That was the moment India’s World Cup dreams came crashing around them. Shocked into submission, a faltering Indian team was unable to get the 40 more required runs from 32 balls and fell five runs short of Australia’s score of 172/4 in the semi-final.
There but not quite. That has been the story of India’s women’s World Cup campaigns over the years. In the last three editions of the T20 World Cup, they have reached the semi-final or better but not quite managed to get their hands on the trophy. Kaur and her teammates will be looking to bury those ghosts as they gear up for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will take place from 3-20 October.