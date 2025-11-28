How words are disappearing from our digital lives

In an ICSE school in Mumbai, Shreya Bhagattjee witnesses a “shallowing of thoughts" in real time. Bhagattjee has been teaching English, mass communication and geography to students of classes IX to XII for close to a decade. “Compared to five years ago, students struggle more with writing coherent sentences and essays," she says. What surprises her is not just the decline in writing but the rise of a new preoccupation: mastering AI. “Children tell me they want to learn how to use AI to their advantage, how to frame a prompt that gives you exactly the answer you’re looking for," she says. The skill they are cultivating isn’t expression but optimisation: learning to ask machines to write for them. AI can be useful when you want to remove emotion from something you’re trying to communicate, says Anshuma Kshetrapal, a Delhi-based creative arts psychotherapist. “But when it comes to articulating feelings, I’ll condemn its use because it removes the ‘I’ from the conversation. There’s no personal nuance, no scope for self-reflection."