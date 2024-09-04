Why people are quitting hustle culture
SummaryAs conversations around burnout gain momentum, many are rethinking their ties to the hustle lifestyle
Sushant Mehta, a former marketing manager at a Hyderabad-based start-up, always believed the only way to climb the professional ladder was to work seven days a week. Every waking hour of the day, he was either engrossed in market research or making reports, until the day he realised he was completely burnt out.
“It took a hit on my productivity and I eventually lost my job," says Mehta, 34. “The boss who praised my consistent efforts turned his back on me when my health deteriorated."
Today, Mehta runs an independent practice and is much happier.