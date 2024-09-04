Why people are quitting hustle culture

A few months later, his parents had to be hospitalised because of the virus. That’s when Sharma wanted to take a long leave, but his superiors refused. “I realised then that I was neglecting my family’s and my own needs. Work was an addiction and the desire to grow in my career overpowered me to such an extent that everything else around me seemed insignificant. Today, I am more careful about my physical and mental health. My current job profile is similar to the last one but offers more flexibility," says Sharma, 39.