Reconnecting with family after work
SummarySonali Gupta highlights the importance of bringing the best emotional version home from work to improve intimate relationships.
The last six months have been tough and I don’t feel seen in my relationship," says a 45-year-old client. “I feel my husband is never emotionally present for me. It’s as if his colleagues, his boss and his work get the best parts of him. All I get is an exhausted, unhappy version. It has been impacting how I feel every time I come home, it feels like we save our best for work and bring the worst sides home. As a result, we fight a lot or each do our own things."
This is a concern that comes up often in therapy, primarily in the context of partner relationships. Female clients, especially, feel guilty about their children getting “emotional leftovers", and the reality is that children can sense when parents bring their tired and unenthusiastic selves back home from work even if they do not have the emotional vocabulary to express it.
In the last decade, with the rise of the use of technology, we are continuously working, even at home, and this is impacting how our loved ones experience our presence.