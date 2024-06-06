Reconnecting with family after work

The last six months have been tough and I don’t feel seen in my relationship," says a 45-year-old client. “I feel my husband is never emotionally present for me. It’s as if his colleagues, his boss and his work get the best parts of him. All I get is an exhausted, unhappy version. It has been impacting how I feel every time I come home, it feels like we save our best for work and bring the worst sides home. As a result, we fight a lot or each do our own things."