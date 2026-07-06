Stop parenting your team and managing your kids for better work-life balance

Now that we have understood the means of prioritization and the mechanics of delegation, it’s critical to figure out the human engineering that makes people accountable so that you aren’t forced to parent them. Whether someone behaves as a dependent or an inter-dependent person at work stems from professionalism. You must bear in mind that there’s nothing personal here and you mustn’t harbour capitalistic ends with socialistic means. If you wish to make it big, you and others around you must be willing to stretch intellectually, emotionally and physically. Such a performance culture necessitates that people are held accountable for their choices. As you carve out a task, assign the appropriate person, be willing to let the person own the outcome and condone failure. The person must have a ‘skin in the game’ for then only will sincerity emerge. When delegating, take your hands-off, but never your eyes.