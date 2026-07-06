Stop parenting your team and managing your kids for better work-life balance

Have you ever spotted yourself assisting your reportee with a banal chore, while getting restless with your child attempting a knotty maths problem? Do you often check condoning your subordinate’s blunders but fail to be amused by your ward’s failed attempt towards novelty?
The modern workplace puts a premium on camaraderie, psychological safety and employee friendliness, often at the cost of a performance culture, standard setting and personal courage.
Double Shift
As a result, managers often get stuck between demanding excellence and being gentle, invoking the parent in them instead of the professional. Back home, the exhausted and hapless parent can’t but chase efficiency and squares up tasks with a managerial flourish.
In an era where most people see their bosses more than their children, employees often find themselves financially stretched and emotionally exhausted. The cost of the pursuit of organizational growth and professional mileage is inadvertently borne by children who ironically need you the most during your vulnerable early stages of career. There’s an age where they switch from wanting you to wanting your money, where you are relegated to an inconvenience, if not an annoyance. Your team, your manager, your organization, on the other hand, might still need you.
Misplaced Roles
When you become a parent at office— offering a long leash even to under-performers, busying self with tasks that you could sleepwalk through, or failing to say a cold no—you are damaging not just your career, but also that of others.
Equally, when you are forced to optimize on every minute spent with your family, the downside is more enduring than most are willing to concede. It’s your ability to be selective on a minute-by-minute basis that offers you any hope of work-life-family balance.