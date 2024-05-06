Being a workaholic does not help your career

Like Sahni, several others across the world think of a job as more than a monthly paycheck. For them, work offers a sense of growth, community and purpose, which is a good way of looking at professional roles until one starts attaching it to their self-worth. When someone takes their work too personally, any communication from the superiors—be it an assignment, feedback, or meeting even in the wee hours of the night—can trigger them to respond with urgency. As Akash Moitra, a 41-year-old content manager from Chennai, puts it: “I understand making errors at work is a part of being human. However, every time I commit a mistake, I get washed over by feelings of fear and uncertainty of losing my job."