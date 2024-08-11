Micro-learning: India's secret to thriving in a skills crisis

As the global workforce faces a reskilling crisis, India stands poised to capitalise on its demographic dividend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But to truly turbocharge our teams and stay ahead in an ever-evolving professional landscape, we need a learning approach that's as agile and adaptable as our workforce. That's where comes in micro-learning, a powerful tool for delivering short, targeted lessons that help employees quickly acquire and apply new skills. Here's how micro-learning can help you unlock your team's full potential and drive growth in today's fast-paced business environment.

Traditional learning methods, such as lengthy workshops or training sessions, can be time-consuming, costly and ineffective in promoting knowledge retention. In contrast, micro-learning offers a modern solution—short, focused lessons that are easier to digest and more effective for retaining information.

Also read: When burning bridges at work is the only way out Key Skills for Future Development Digital literacy: Understanding basic and advanced digital tools and platforms is essential in today's technology-driven world. According to LinkedIn Learning's 2023 Workplace Report, 65% of senior leaders say that digital transformation is a top priority. Companies should focus on training employees in GenAI, software applications, cybersecurity basics, and digital collaboration tools to improve overall efficiency and security. For example, proficiency in platforms like Microsoft Teams or Slack can improve communication, while understanding cybersecurity basics can prevent costly data breaches.

Communication skills: Effective communication is crucial for team success and organisational efficiency. Training in public speaking, presentation skills, and interpersonal communication can help employees convey ideas more clearly and collaborate more effectively.

For example, enhancing presentation skills can lead to more persuasive pitches and successful client engagements, while better interpersonal communication improves team dynamics and reduces misunderstandings.

Emotional intelligence: Emotional intelligence (EQ) is increasingly recognised as a critical workplace skill. Training programs focusing on self-awareness, empathy, and relationship management help employees manage their emotions and understand and influence others. This leads to better teamwork, leadership, and conflict resolution.

Adaptability and resilience: The ability to adapt to change and recover from setbacks is one of the most crucial skills. Techniques such as mindfulness, stress management, and adaptive thinking can help employees stay productive under pressure.

By focusing on key micro-skills, companies can create an environment where continuous development is the norm.

Mayank Kumar is co-founder and managing director of upGrad.