Hiring is just the first step towards inclusion
SummaryPersons with disabilities and those from marginalized groups need mentors and a supportive environment to grow in their careers
Despite having conversations around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) throughout 2024 and new year trends reports reiterating its importance, India Inc. is still looking for ways to build healthy, inclusive workplace cultures where everyone can do their best work.
Delhi-based disability rights lawyer and inclusion specialist Tapas Bharadwaj, 28, who is visually impaired, has, in the recent past, noticed greater efforts by organizations to hire persons with disabilities (PwDs) but he believes there is still some way to go for true inclusion. Sometimes people at work or events have walked past him without saying hello, thinking he would not notice, Bharadwaj says as an example of the absence of empathy and inclusivity in Indian offices. He also shares other experiences of social exclusion, and colleagues/friends with disabilities who are not comfortable to ask to use the washrooms, or common facilities like office gyms where they are unsure of being accommodated.