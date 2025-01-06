Hiring is just the first step towards inclusion

Delhi-based disability rights lawyer and inclusion specialist Tapas Bharadwaj, 28, who is visually impaired, has, in the recent past, noticed greater efforts by organizations to hire persons with disabilities (PwDs) but he believes there is still some way to go for true inclusion. Sometimes people at work or events have walked past him without saying hello, thinking he would not notice, Bharadwaj says as an example of the absence of empathy and inclusivity in Indian offices. He also shares other experiences of social exclusion, and colleagues/friends with disabilities who are not comfortable to ask to use the washrooms, or common facilities like office gyms where they are unsure of being accommodated.

In its 2023 BLISS (Bias-Free, Leadership, Inclusion, Safety and Support) Index, which measures employees' feelings of inclusion, Boston Consulting Group found that those with disabilities felt decreased inclusion levels (three points lower), and were 1.5 times more likely to have experienced workplace discrimination than colleagues without disabilities or health conditions. The findings were based on responses from over 27,000 employees across 16 countries, including India, Australia, Brazil, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US.

Hiring persons with disabilities and from marginalized groups is a start but without communication, empathy and understanding from other colleagues, individuals can feel excluded. Some companies, however, are making attempts to cultivate a more inclusive and respectful culture.

Bridging the gap Restaurant chain KFC India launched a training programme in September last year for the entire workforce, over 17,000 employees, in their restaurants and corporate offices in the country to learn the basics of Indian Sign Language (ISL).

“The larger responsibility of making specially abled people feel included lies with their peers and colleagues," says Aman Lal, KFC India’s chief people officer.

The brand, which has been working on DEI efforts since 2008, has a sign language coach and inclusive training content tailored to the needs of their 220 speech- and hearing-impaired colleagues, enabling the development of restaurant leadership talent. Two restaurant general managers and 17 restaurant leaders are speech- and hearing-impaired.

Every organization-wide meeting includes sign language interpretation for the team members. The drive to increase the use of ISL has also been extended to customers, who can learn to order food items using sign language through interactive kiosks at certain restaurant locations, Lal adds.

Godrej Properties Ltd, too, educates its employees on disability awareness, accessibility, inclusive language and how to be better co-workers, managers and allies to colleagues with disabilities. The real estate company employs over 100 persons with disabilities across their knowledge workforce and support staff.

Some of their initiatives include creative and engaging training content, like Mario-inspired videos, to make learning more impactful and relatable; and making employees ‘walk the talk’ by experiencing the workplace with wheelchairs, blindfolds and other tools to understand barriers first-hand.

“This activity fosters empathy and a deeper understanding of accessibility challenges," says chief human resource officer Megha Goel.

Providing tailored support like extra time for dyslexic candidates during hiring assessments; upgrading physical and digital accessibility, and workshops addressing unconscious bias and understanding intersectionality are all aimed at integrating specially-abled colleagues into the workplace.

There are also programmes for employees from marginalized communities and LGBTQIA colleagues. Besides employee resource groups to foster inclusion within the organization, Godrej Properties’ “30 Days, 30 Acts of Allyship" during Pride Month encourages employees to perform simple daily acts to support LGBTQIA+ colleagues, such as the use of inclusive language and advocating for their rights.

Founder and chief consultant of DEI consultancy Diversity Simplified, Tina Vinod, works with various companies in India who are investing in DEI training and sensitization, including those who have no active hiring plans yet.

“This helps in overcoming any unconscious biases employees may have, increases awareness of the challenges under-represented groups face and helps individuals in starting on their allyship journey," she says.

As a part of their diversity focus, mining organization Vedanta Ltd employs over 45 individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community.

Transgender individuals are some of the least represented in the workforce and along with inclusive policies, guidebooks, anti-harassment and anti-discrimination frameworks, there is an urgent need to give more emphasis on educating and sensitising all employees.

“Before onboarding individuals from the transgender community, teams are sensitized on essential topics such as the usage of pronouns, the availability of facilities and the assignment of a ‘buddy’," says Madhu Srivastava, chief human resource officer, Vedanta Ltd.

Sensitization drives include employees, business partners, families, and members of the communities within which the organization operate, helping to educate a larger audience on the importance of inclusivity. Vedanta’s key policies like Gender Affirmation and Leave, and Financial Support for Professional Education aim to provide “not just a job but a fulfilling career," says Srivastava.

This is an important distinction, as some organizations view their role as only job providers to persons with disabilities and individuals from marginalized groups, not as supporters in developing their careers. A mentor and guide is valued by all employees because they feel seen and worthy of attention.

“We ensure regular interactions between individuals and the leadership team to receive guidance to refine their skills and improve performance, and set goals for the upcoming period, which helps them stay focused on growth," says Srivastava.

Room for improvement While these examples show progress in more holistic inclusion at the workplace, several organizations are only skimming the surface. There is more investment in sensitization trainings, but often with a one-size-fits-all approach.

“A standard sensitization training for all employees without considering their role does not work," says Vinod. “For example, hiring teams will need specific training that covers inclusive hiring practices, and leadership roles will need training on inclusive leadership."

Another gap she has observed is inconsistent DEI training and not integrating it into the overall learning and development approach for all employees. “Inclusion training is a long-term strategic investment, not a one-off-effort."

For under-represented groups, having a seat and voice at the table is crucial. Bharadwaj encourages the formation of review committees to facilitate dialogue between persons with disabilities and their organization to identify challenges. “Persons with disabilities should form an integral part of these committees," he says.

KFC India conducts experience audits to identify barriers and hear from their speech and hearing-impaired employees. “Insights from these audits guide tailored interventions, such as capability-building programmes, behavioral training, and policy updates, ensuring we continue to foster a workplace where everyone can thrive," says Lal.

Starting employee resource groups for under-represented marginalized groups is another recommendation Vinod makes, for connection and support and to build allies. But for all of this to succeed, inclusion must be aligned with broader organizational priorities to ensure buy-in at every level, and embedded into every aspect of organisational culture, she says. “Hiring is just the starting point."