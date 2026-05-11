Workplace silence hurts staff recovery more than stigma does

There is a team dinner later, once they are hired. Someone orders a round. The question comes, as it always does: What are you having? You say you are not drinking. That works once, maybe twice. By the third time, the story needs a reason. You are on medication. You are on a health kick. Each excuse has a shelf life, and you learn to rotate them. What you cannot say in most Indian workplaces is the truth: you are in recovery, you stopped because you had to, and that the drink in front of you is not a small thing.