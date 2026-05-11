Workplace silence hurts staff recovery more than stigma does

There is a CV on a hiring manager’s desk. Three months unaccounted for somewhere in the middle. Maybe a stint that ended after six months, no clear reason given. The candidate has a rehearsed explanation: a family situation, a health matter now resolved. The explanation is technically true. What it leaves out is the treatment centre, the group sessions, the slow work of rebuilding a life. What it leaves out is the thing that actually took courage—accepting a problem of addiction, asking for help, and working to get better. This is where the silence in the workplace begins. At the door, before the person in recovery has even been let back in.
There is a team dinner later, once they are hired. Someone orders a round. The question comes, as it always does: What are you having? You say you are not drinking. That works once, maybe twice. By the third time, the story needs a reason. You are on medication. You are on a health kick. Each excuse has a shelf life, and you learn to rotate them. What you cannot say in most Indian workplaces is the truth: you are in recovery, you stopped because you had to, and that the drink in front of you is not a small thing.