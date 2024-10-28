'HeadStart' offers tips on managing a challenging boss
SummaryThrough real-life examples from the authors' coaching expertise, the book offers guidance on coping with challenging bosses and strategic exit strategies to prioritise mental well-being
Have you heard the saying, ‘People don’t leave their organizations, they leave their boss’? Unfortunately, there is some truth in that. Some bosses just seem to have a knack for pushing all the wrong buttons—from yelling and bullying to inventing fake deadlines or making you cancel your vacation for something trivial.