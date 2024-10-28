'HeadStart' offers tips on managing a challenging boss

Despite giving our best, our relationship with our boss can sometimes become difficult. If this rings true for you, it might be necessary to address the issue or end the relationship as a last resort. Many individuals continue working in impossible situations, hoping things will improve. However, if the situation is truly unbearable, it is unlikely to get better. Be mature enough to recognize this and look for other opportunities, either inside or outside the company. We have heard many excuses for why young professionals choose to stay under an impossible boss: