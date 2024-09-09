Does taking a sabbatical hurt your career prospects?

Over a week ago, British singer Adele announced during a show in Germany that she will soon take a “long break" from work. “I still have exactly five weeks of shows… and 10 shows to do," she told her audience in a video posted by a fan on X. “I just need rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now."

As someone who has enjoyed both critical and commercial fame with multiple chartbusters, including Hello and Rolling In The Deep, the 36-year-old artiste’s decision to rest after a successful innings has started conversations on social media about the pros and cons of career breaks.

By definition, a “career break" is a gap in one’s employment history, which may be planned or unforeseen. The reasons for a leave of absence from work may vary. “Typically, for women, it may be due to childbirth or being a caregiver to the seniors or children in the family. For many, it could be a decision to move away from work that’s unrewarding, monotonous or deeply unfulfilling," says Roma Puri, associate professor (organisational behaviour and human resources), International Management Institute, Kolkata. “Some may also go ahead with it to work on their startups, build alternate careers, or pursue higher education."

While there are no specific guidelines on the “right" duration of a career break, it typically lasts between a few months to three years.

“It should not be very long that it limits the person’s future employment opportunities," says Puri.

As per a LinkedIn survey conducted in 2022, 62% of employees out of 23,000 participants had taken a career break at some point. About 35% said they may take the step in the future.

This research prompted the professional networking platform to introduce a “career break" feature that allows members to mention the reason behind their decision—travel, bereavement, health and well-being, personal goal pursuit, among others.

But is a career break really good for your career? It depends on who you ask.

Most employers are not accommodating of professionals who are looking to re-enter the workforce after a hiatus, says Anshika Sahay, 35. “I had to take a career break about nine months ago due to a medical condition. While the initial months were spent in rest and recovery, I began to seek job opportunities after four months to get back to work. I have noticed a bias during the selection process; a career break is not ‘normalised’ in India. Often, people believe you’ve been laid off," says the former corporate lawyer from Delhi. “Taking a break for taking care of your mental or physical health, or other personal reasons, is not considered concrete enough."

Sahay’s search for a company that’s accepting of her career break continues.

Like Sahay, many others have faced similar challenges. For example, Ishani Pruthi, 37, who quit her brand manager job at a Gurugram-based energy solutions company five months ago, because she got tired of the toxic culture at the workplace. “Within a few months of joining the organisation, I realised I had been lied to about several things—from the location of the global headquarters to my compensation. I wanted to quit right then but was reluctant to take a career break, because of the judgment that comes with the decision," she says. “I convinced myself to stay on for a year but couldn’t, since the situation was too much to handle. There was low-key sexism, misogyny and lack of transparency."

Pruthi is currently looking for a job. Most people have advised her to refrain from mentioning “toxic culture" as a reason for quitting the job. “I’ve been told it could be bad for my career since I’m being so honest," she says. “Most recruiters believe I was laid off and this is just a cover-up."

Some career breaks might be the consequence of a toxic environment, personal health issues, burnout, or the need to care for a family member, says Ruth D’Souza, professor of practice and head of executive education, at KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai.

“Regardless of the reason, it’s important to approach a career break with clear intention," says D’Souza.

In most cases, recruiters and hiring managers view a career break as a sign of an employee’s inability to perform well, lax attitude and skill gap, says Bhakti Talati, a Mumbai-based independent work-life balance coach and résumé-building strategist.

“Candidates are judged as weak and inconsistent for taking breaks. Many of my résumé-writing clients have expressed concern about highlighting career breaks on their résumé," says Talati.

Not everyone is privileged enough or has the financial resources to make the career-break decision, though. In that case, here’s what one must keep in mind before deciding to take the step. “Firstly, deciding the duration of the career break is important. Will it be for a few months or a year? Next, assessing the financial backup is crucial. This will help you identify whether you have to cut down on expenses. Lastly, how will the break impact your career is a question you need to ask yourself," suggests Talati. “Freshers or those in their early stages should avoid taking breaks unless it’s an emergency. Those with 10-15 years of experience, have industry knowledge, a network, and some amount of financial support and savings, making it more feasible for them to take a break."

Puri suggests women planning a career break must research if their industry runs programmes for skill upgradation for those looking to return to the workforce. “Career breaks have been particularly challenging for women. They often find it difficult to re-enter the workforce if they take long breaks for childcare. A career gap can lead to a loss of job experience, skill gaps and a lack of understanding of the changes in the industry," Puri says.

Getting back into the workforce, as mentioned earlier, must also be a part of the career-break strategy. Talati suggests not mentioning a gap if the duration is shorter than six months. If longer, the exact reason must be clearly stated. “In the résumé, mention the career break and why you decided to go ahead with it, be it a mental health break, caregiving, or shifting to a new city. Also, highlight new skills picked up, volunteer work, courses learnt, or anything else you did during the break," she suggests.

Be as honest as possible without fear of judgment, adds Talati. “A career break is not the end of your career. It’s just you taking time off for something more important at that point in your life."

