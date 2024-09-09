Does taking a sabbatical hurt your career prospects?
SummaryA prolonged break from work can help avoid burnout and explore new opportunities, but returning to work after an extended absence can be a difficult transition
Over a week ago, British singer Adele announced during a show in Germany that she will soon take a “long break" from work. “I still have exactly five weeks of shows… and 10 shows to do," she told her audience in a video posted by a fan on X. “I just need rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now."
As someone who has enjoyed both critical and commercial fame with multiple chartbusters, including Hello and Rolling In The Deep, the 36-year-old artiste’s decision to rest after a successful innings has started conversations on social media about the pros and cons of career breaks.