Does taking a sabbatical hurt your career prospects?

Not everyone is privileged enough or has the financial resources to make the career-break decision, though. In that case, here’s what one must keep in mind before deciding to take the step. “Firstly, deciding the duration of the career break is important. Will it be for a few months or a year? Next, assessing the financial backup is crucial. This will help you identify whether you have to cut down on expenses. Lastly, how will the break impact your career is a question you need to ask yourself," suggests Talati. “Freshers or those in their early stages should avoid taking breaks unless it’s an emergency. Those with 10-15 years of experience, have industry knowledge, a network, and some amount of financial support and savings, making it more feasible for them to take a break."