Flex, slay, sick: How Gen Z language is changing the office mood

Delhi-based Siddhant Sil’s “semi-professional tone" is not always appreciated at the multinational company where he works as a B2B marketing professional. “People tend to be more uptight, corporate-y and formal here," says Sil, 24. In fact, his manager, a Gen Xer (born between the 1960s and 70s), has corrected Sil on different occasions because of the way he communicated with internal and external project stakeholders. “I once thanked him (the manager), saying ‘Thanks man, appreciate it!’ He requested me to never address him as ‘man’ since we are colleagues," says Sil.

PR executive Bhumika Rawal, 21, too, has faced similar challenges with her informal communication style at her workplace, a Noida-based public relations firm. “Growing up with social media has shaped the way I interact and express myself," she says. Rawal adds that Gen Z (those born between mid- to late-1990s to early 2010s) is constantly inspired by content and influencers who showcase their individuality and, as a result, they value self-expression over traditional formalities. In the past, she opted for casual Slack messages instead of formal emails, and used emojis and GIFs to add tone and personality to her messages. This resulted in “communication interventions" from senior colleagues.

Many young workers, like Sil and Rawal, who have been brought up on social media and technology, are carrying the relaxed style and abbreviated form into the workplace. But for older colleagues, accustomed to formal communication in the professional space, the use of emojis, acronyms and abbreviations in official exchanges, preference for texting over emails, and, in general, a more casual communication style with senior colleagues and clients, is a big no-no. This, at a time, when organisations, across sectors, are generously using Gen Z speak—“slay", “no cap", “it’s giving"—while promoting, marketing or describing their products on social media and beyond.

Sridhar Krishnan, head (global talent acquisition), at media technology company Amagi, observes how generational differences in perceptions of effective communication can cause friction at work. “Managers may expect more structure and detail, while Gen Z employees may prioritise speed and immediacy," Krishnan says, adding that informal language and brief messages may lack clarity and not convey the necessary level of detail or nuance. “Without a clear dialogue, this can result in misunderstandings or feelings of frustration on both sides."

Does this mean casual communication shouldn’t be entertained in the workplace? It’s all about striking a balance.

Gen Z’s easy communication style signals a deeper shift in work culture. The youngsters started their career during and after covid, a time when the global workplace started embracing the remote and hybrid style of working, along with more casual dress codes.

A 2023 Barclays survey in the UK concluded that Gen Z is changing the formality of language at work, reflecting the changing norms in the workplace. “Gen Z are almost twice as likely (49%) to use instant messaging platforms at work compared to over 55s (27%), as they feel it is more personable," the survey found.

It indicates that with a more liberal upbringing, Gen Zers are not satisfied with maintaining the status quo. Embracing their individuality, they are unafraid to change companies to those that suit their personalities and schedules better. Organisations would benefit in understanding Gen Z employees’ communication style and preferences better to balance a professional tone when needed, and provide space for employees to express themselves in a way that feels more natural to them. As Kirstie Mackey, head of Barclays LifeSkills, said, while talking about the survey findings: “...the next generation are clearly going to make their mark on the workforce.... The shift to more personable language is a positive one, however it’s important to demonstrate an understanding of social etiquette in the workplace, which does differ from school or university. Striking the right balance whilst still displaying your personality through your communications is key."

The balancing act

Amagi’s Krishnan believes the evolution in communication is not only about generational differences, but a reflection of changing workplace dynamics. “As organisations become more diverse and inclusive, they are increasingly fostering environments where employees feel empowered to bring their whole selves to work," Krishnan says. A casual communication style can be an expression of authenticity, and companies that encourage this individuality are often better positioned to cultivate creative, collaborative cultures, he adds.

Informal communication is beneficial within some professional scenarios and groups, helping with relationship building, injecting warmth and comfort into the work culture, and making it a more accessible and inclusive space.

“As the presence of multiple generations in the workplace continues to grow, it’s natural for adaptations to take place. With the increasing presence of Gen Z in the workplace, we may notice a shift towards more informal communication," says Cynthia Gokhale, director (marketing, corporate communication and service assurance), at workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup.

She recommends clear guidelines and coaching modules for younger workers to navigate the appropriate time and place for different communication styles. “This can be addressed at multiple points, including during induction, regular reviews, appraisals, open house events, and client interactions," says Gokhale. “Informal communication is widely accepted internally—around two-third of our communications occur in an informal setting—and we should encourage Gen Z’s communication style in these situations." She suggests regular HR programmes to educate teams on the mixed culture of different generations working together, and training leaders on managing a diverse workforce.

Such initiatives can help younger employees stay more motivated at work. Rawal, who has been part of “communication interventions", appreciates her company’s open-mindedness. “With the rise of office Reels and activities, work feels more like a hangout spot than a stuffy corporate environment," she says. She continues to sharpen her communication skills where needed—like fact-checking and crafting original content—and saves emojis for more casual, team-building conversations.

According to Sil, formality in communication depends on the company. His prior workplace, a tech start-up, matched his semi-formal communication style more than the buttoned-up parlance at his present office. “I’ve made changes to the way I write my emails or how I approach my calls, but I still try to have a personal communication style, which has helped me develop real relationships," Sil says.

Krishnan believes a balance can be achieved through open feedback and mentorship to help Gen Z and older managers adapt and find a common ground. “This approach boosts engagement and supports cross-generational collaboration," he says.

With the current generational mix in workplaces, balancing and appreciating the merits of different communication styles is essential. “We can learn from older generations’ respectfulness and effective communication skills," says Rawal. Having said that, she believes Gen Z is paving the way for a change in work culture, their casual style suited to building stronger connections. “It’s time to redefine what ‘professional’ looks like," she says.

