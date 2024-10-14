Flex, slay, sick: How Gen Z language is changing the office mood
SummaryGen Z is changing the formality of language in the office. With the current generational mix in the workplace balancing different communication styles is essential
Delhi-based Siddhant Sil’s “semi-professional tone" is not always appreciated at the multinational company where he works as a B2B marketing professional. “People tend to be more uptight, corporate-y and formal here," says Sil, 24. In fact, his manager, a Gen Xer (born between the 1960s and 70s), has corrected Sil on different occasions because of the way he communicated with internal and external project stakeholders. “I once thanked him (the manager), saying ‘Thanks man, appreciate it!’ He requested me to never address him as ‘man’ since we are colleagues," says Sil.
PR executive Bhumika Rawal, 21, too, has faced similar challenges with her informal communication style at her workplace, a Noida-based public relations firm. “Growing up with social media has shaped the way I interact and express myself," she says. Rawal adds that Gen Z (those born between mid- to late-1990s to early 2010s) is constantly inspired by content and influencers who showcase their individuality and, as a result, they value self-expression over traditional formalities. In the past, she opted for casual Slack messages instead of formal emails, and used emojis and GIFs to add tone and personality to her messages. This resulted in “communication interventions" from senior colleagues.