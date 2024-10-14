Flex, slay, sick: How Gen Z language is changing the office mood

It indicates that with a more liberal upbringing, Gen Zers are not satisfied with maintaining the status quo. Embracing their individuality, they are unafraid to change companies to those that suit their personalities and schedules better. Organisations would benefit in understanding Gen Z employees’ communication style and preferences better to balance a professional tone when needed, and provide space for employees to express themselves in a way that feels more natural to them. As Kirstie Mackey, head of Barclays LifeSkills, said, while talking about the survey findings: “...the next generation are clearly going to make their mark on the workforce.... The shift to more personable language is a positive one, however it’s important to demonstrate an understanding of social etiquette in the workplace, which does differ from school or university. Striking the right balance whilst still displaying your personality through your communications is key."