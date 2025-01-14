How employees can thrive in a chaotic workplace

The world has become more complex and dynamic, or BANI (Brittle, Anxious, Non-linear and Incomprehensible), as American anthropologist Jamais Cascio calls it. Organisations continue to face multiple challenges triggered by various crises such wars, climate change and political upheavals.

These turbulent times push employees into a whirlwind of novel situations, and therefore, it is essential for them to develop a specific skill sets so that they can sail through and thrive in ambiguous situations at the workplace.

A paradoxical mindset may help create such dynamism, as it emphasises the need to preserve existing traits and, at the same time, develop traits that are contradictory to the existing ones. It can also lead to better performance and well-being.

How can we practise this paradoxical mindset at the workplace? Here are some suggestions:

A loud silence

The world has most often celebrated great oration and loud communication in workplaces. Undeniably, loud communication helps travel the distance and influence other stakeholders. However, silence can be a powerful strategy to make the most of a BANI world. Since the BANI world reflects unpredictability, noise is inherent in the environment, and loud communication may easily be trapped in the chaotic noise. It is important to observe rather than be loud all the time. Silence at appropriate times can help individuals shift the mindset from “the desire to influence" to “the desire to observe and introspect."

In fact, this shift can even be applied to managers of all levels. The notion of the “Romance of Leadership" proposes that leadership is a follower-driven construct. Therefore, managers, when they put their members in the spotlight, the members become their own managers. Applying the beautiful portrayal of silence in the Hindi poet Kunwar Marian’s writing, silence doesn’t only unhear the noise but also helps individuals to hear hidden challenges and opportunities present within and in the immediate environment.

Embrace productivity and procrastination

While researchers and practitioners argue and suggest ways to reduce procrastination and increase productivity, the idea of delaying an important task only to return with a more creative mind (referred to as the Zeigarnik Effect) provides a fresh perspective on how energy spillover from procrastination can be positive for the work too. Also, given a constructive environment, procrastinators are more likely to return to their impending tasks as soon as possible, as the freedom induces accountability accompanied by a sense of guilt during extended procrastination, and this guilt may suppress the pleasure of extended procrastination. An individual can make use of such meaningful and creative procrastination to nurture creative outcomes without compromising on psychological well-being.

Stop when needed

Due to a surge in financial independence, there has been an increase in Indians holidaying in and out of the country. However, a statistical report claims that Indian employees reported the highest work stress and burnout symptoms, thus creating a paradox.

When employees were asked if they were able to psychologically distance themselves from the work during vacation, the majority response was “No". As a solution, while embracing agility, employees must understand the essence of “slowing down and pausing."

A Japanese philosophical concept, “Yutori" reflects the art of mindfulness and spaciousness to relish life. Yutori can be practised by the vacationers so that the vacation will not be converted into a vexation. Taking complete off-grid time from work will create harmony, and such harmony reflects at work too. Just not vacation, but individuals can pause their aggressive competitiveness by reflecting on gratitude. Referred to as a lollipop moment (a small, positive interaction that improves someone’s life), it emphasises the moment where a person, through his unconscious and a small act, causes an unforgettably positive impact on another person’s life. Employees can reflect upon such moments and express their gratitude to their peers who have unconsciously created such beautiful moments. This will provide a layer of cushion and space to comfortably grow in workplaces, especially in the BANI world.

Imaginative appraisals

It is unfair to expect immediate performance outcomes when employees are into innovative endeavours. While organisations are moving towards idealistic approaches such as algorithmic performance appraisals, it is also important that the management appraise their employees with an imaginative mental set that helps them understand the future outcomes of the present ambiguous performance. HR professionals and team leaders can think along the lines of imaginative appraisals while implementing realistic short- term objective appraisals. Also, coming down to setting and monitoring targets, managers should understand when to zoom out and zoom in.

By understanding that the ethos is ever-changing, a paradoxical mindset will nurture business growth, and also the psychological and social health of the individuals, organisations and society as a whole.

Nivedhitha K.S. is assistant professor (organisational behaviour and human resources), IIM Kozhikode.

