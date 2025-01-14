How employees can thrive in a chaotic workplace
SummaryFrom embracing procrastination to more silence, a paradoxical mindset can help one thrive in a ‘BANI’ world
The world has become more complex and dynamic, or BANI (Brittle, Anxious, Non-linear and Incomprehensible), as American anthropologist Jamais Cascio calls it. Organisations continue to face multiple challenges triggered by various crises such wars, climate change and political upheavals.
These turbulent times push employees into a whirlwind of novel situations, and therefore, it is essential for them to develop a specific skill sets so that they can sail through and thrive in ambiguous situations at the workplace.