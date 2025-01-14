How employees can thrive in a chaotic workplace

A Japanese philosophical concept, “Yutori" reflects the art of mindfulness and spaciousness to relish life. Yutori can be practised by the vacationers so that the vacation will not be converted into a vexation. Taking complete off-grid time from work will create harmony, and such harmony reflects at work too. Just not vacation, but individuals can pause their aggressive competitiveness by reflecting on gratitude. Referred to as a lollipop moment (a small, positive interaction that improves someone’s life), it emphasises the moment where a person, through his unconscious and a small act, causes an unforgettably positive impact on another person’s life. Employees can reflect upon such moments and express their gratitude to their peers who have unconsciously created such beautiful moments. This will provide a layer of cushion and space to comfortably grow in workplaces, especially in the BANI world.