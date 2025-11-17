The unspoken advantage of being popular at work
Social status grants employees more trust, freedom, and a wider margin for error than competence alone
When Mumbai-based Kriti Narang walks into her advertising firm every morning, the energy in the room seems to lift a little. She waves at the security guard, stops to ask a teammate how her dog is doing and chats with the interns about the day’s playlist. By the time she reaches her desk, a small group has already gathered—someone seeking feedback on a presentation, another sharing weekend gossip, and someone else dropping off a cup of coffee she didn’t ask for.
“It’s not that I am trying to be the popular one," says the 27-year-old content executive. “I just make it a point to greet everyone, remember birthdays, and check in on people. I like people and I guess that shows."
While Narang doesn’t think of herself as the “office favourite", she’s aware of the circle of trust she’s built around her. “I have realized people come to me when something needs smoothing over, like a small conflict or an awkward conversation. It’s not part of my job, but I guess being friendly makes things flow more easily."
Narang’s popularity gives her a kind of quiet power. Her tone in emails is read kindly, her occasional delays are seen as exceptions, and when she needs a day off for her mental health, no one doubts her commitment. That sense of comfort makes her more confident and expressive at work, she says.