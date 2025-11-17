The unspoken advantage of being popular at work

When Mumbai-based Kriti Narang walks into her advertising firm every morning, the energy in the room seems to lift a little. She waves at the security guard, stops to ask a teammate how her dog is doing and chats with the interns about the day’s playlist. By the time she reaches her desk, a small group has already gathered—someone seeking feedback on a presentation, another sharing weekend gossip, and someone else dropping off a cup of coffee she didn’t ask for.