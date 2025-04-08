Be goal-oriented, not task-focused, to get ahead at work

Shruti Mehta, a content strategist at a Mumbai advertising agency, takes on any task assigned to her, even if she has too much on her plate. She describes herself as a ‘workhorse’ but complains that it has not helped her career as she has not been promoted in three years. “Despite being a reliable resource and never refusing any task, my boss has always preferred others who don’t put in as much work but deliver big wins. That’s something I lack," she says.

Thomas Edison’s famous line, “There’s no substitute for hard work", has long served as a guiding principle. While perseverance and sincerity are crucial for professional growth, hard work alone cannot guarantee success anymore.

“The marketplace and ecosystem are evolving rapidly and experience alone is not enough to keep up with these changes. While experience provides valuable lessons, it can become obsolete if not complemented by new knowledge and skills," says Srinivas Krishnan, managing director (South Asia) at global logistics company, Crown Worldwide Group.

Hard workers are typically task-oriented and may show little interest in anything beyond immediate responsibilities. So they assume the role of “reliable troubleshooters", who can consistently put in the hours needed to complete their work.

“However, their sense of achievement is closely tied to their completion of tasks, which can lead them to invest less in their own professional development," points out Roma Puri, associate professor and area chair (organisational behaviour and human resources), International Management Institute, Kolkata. “Organisations might prefer to keep these individuals in their current roles rather than promote them."

BEYOND LONG HOURS

With the advancement of technology and change in industry practices, strategic planning, time management and measurable outcomes are more likely to determine career progress. “Professionals must recognise what worked in the past may no longer be relevant. Knowledge quickly becomes outdated, making continuous upskilling essential," adds Krishnan.

The ability to learn, unlearn and relearn is crucial to get ahead at work. “Reports say that in as little as five to seven years, many current jobs will be replaced by new ones," says Mumbai-based Bhakti Talati, a work-life balance coach.

At the same time, employees must have the confidence to highlight their victories throughout the year, instead of only during promotion periods.

This approach helped Kolkata-based Shweta Pritam. Until last year, the marketing professional, 32, paid little to no attention to highlighting her achievements. Juniors in her organisation had got promotions but she had not.

“I decided to spotlight my wins every month, making sure I put out my hard work upfront without sounding boastful. Fortunately, I have been able to grab the attention of my seniors with this approach. I have received a pay hike as well as a change in designation," she says.

Puri’s advice to elevate one’s status within an organisation is to make the shift from being seen as “just reliable to candidates for new projects."

CHANGE THE NARRATIVE

Workhorses often go unnoticed, but with some strategic changes, they can gain recognition. For one, employees could refrain from being available 24X7 since it creates a perception that their time is not important.

“Workhorses may be used to taking on tasks promptly at any hour of the day but it has an opposite impact. Their presence is then taken for granted," says Talati. Setting firm time and workload boundaries is key.

They must develop the habit of highlighting their impact in professional tasks, and must step out of their comfort zone and upgrade their skills to take on more challenging assignments.

Talati also says they should be mindful of the kind of assignments they pick, assessing the scope of work and its importance in their overall growth within the company.

“It is possible that seniors or colleagues may take advantage of their ‘saying yes’ tendency to push on execution-intensive tasks. Hard workers need to use their skills to their strengths," says Talati.

Building a personal brand is another way to be in the spotlight. From contributing to the company newsletter to sharing insights in town hall meetings or even posting industry-related content on LinkedIn, the options are plenty.

Knowing when to pitch ideas and how to present them is also significant. “Workhorses should focus on articulating their thoughts clearly and choosing the right moments to contribute," says Krishnan. “The ability to analyse situations, solve problems and think creatively is a major differentiator. Developing intellectual capacity through continuous effort helps professionals navigate challenges effectively."

