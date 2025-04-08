Be goal-oriented, not task-focused, to get ahead at work
SummaryReliable workers are often taken for granted. Strategic changes like highlighting your work can change the game
Shruti Mehta, a content strategist at a Mumbai advertising agency, takes on any task assigned to her, even if she has too much on her plate. She describes herself as a ‘workhorse’ but complains that it has not helped her career as she has not been promoted in three years. “Despite being a reliable resource and never refusing any task, my boss has always preferred others who don’t put in as much work but deliver big wins. That’s something I lack," she says.
Thomas Edison’s famous line, “There’s no substitute for hard work", has long served as a guiding principle. While perseverance and sincerity are crucial for professional growth, hard work alone cannot guarantee success anymore.