Be goal-oriented, not task-focused, to get ahead at work

Shruti Mehta, a content strategist at a Mumbai advertising agency, takes on any task assigned to her, even if she has too much on her plate. She describes herself as a ‘workhorse’ but complains that it has not helped her career as she has not been promoted in three years. “Despite being a reliable resource and never refusing any task, my boss has always preferred others who don’t put in as much work but deliver big wins. That’s something I lack," she says.