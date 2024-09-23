The importance of saying no in the office
SummaryWith stress and long work hours on the rise, learn to prioritize your wellbeing
The recent death of a 26-year-old Ernst & Young (EY) employee has raised concerns about the toxic work culture in the corporate world. In an emotional note to the EY chairperson, the deceased’s mother highlighted how “the workload, new environment and long hours" took a toll on her daughter’s physical, emotional and mental health.
“Anna was a young professional, just starting her career. Like many in her position, she did not have the experience or the agency to draw boundaries or push back against unreasonable demands. She did not know how to say no," read the letter posted on LinkedIn.
Long working hours are increasingly becoming a part of professional life. Mumbai-based Pankaj Dwivedi, a former sales professional at a multinational, for instance, quit his job two years ago after a severe case of burnout. A typical day at work would last “16-17 hours and the concept of weekends didn’t exist because sudden calls from managers assigning work became a norm," says Dwivedi, 36. “I pushed myself for five years but my body couldn’t handle the pressure any further. I developed a gastrointestinal disease because of skipping meals and then stuffing myself with large portions at night. My mental health was in shambles, with a therapist diagnosing high- functioning anxiety." At present, Dwivedi works as a consultant.