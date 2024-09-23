The importance of saying no in the office

The recent death of a 26-year-old Ernst & Young (EY) employee has raised concerns about the toxic work culture in the corporate world. In an emotional note to the EY chairperson, the deceased’s mother highlighted how “the workload, new environment and long hours" took a toll on her daughter’s physical, emotional and mental health.

“Anna was a young professional, just starting her career. Like many in her position, she did not have the experience or the agency to draw boundaries or push back against unreasonable demands. She did not know how to say no," read the letter posted on LinkedIn.

Long working hours are increasingly becoming a part of professional life. Mumbai-based Pankaj Dwivedi, a former sales professional at a multinational, for instance, quit his job two years ago after a severe case of burnout. A typical day at work would last “16-17 hours and the concept of weekends didn’t exist because sudden calls from managers assigning work became a norm," says Dwivedi, 36. “I pushed myself for five years but my body couldn’t handle the pressure any further. I developed a gastrointestinal disease because of skipping meals and then stuffing myself with large portions at night. My mental health was in shambles, with a therapist diagnosing high- functioning anxiety." At present, Dwivedi works as a consultant.

The McKinsey Health Institute conducted a survey in 2022 that included nearly 15,000 employees and 1,000 HR professionals spread across 15 countries, including India, Japan, Australia and China. One in four employees was facing burnout; in Asia, the figure was one in three, the survey concluded. The findings suggested that Indian employees expressed elevated rates of burnout, distress, anxiety and depression.

Chennai-based content manager Megha Sinha, 27, too worked for long gruelling hours for three years for a big startup, hoping it would enhance her career prospects. “But what did I gain? Nothing, besides weight. I lost all my close friendships, I had no time for family, and I was perpetually cranky. I didn’t know what was wrong with me," Sinha says. “All I did was to work day in and day out."

She took up the issue with her seniors, who dismissed her plea to reduce work. Instead, they labelled her “mediocre". “My self worth took a hit yet I kept overworking until I fainted one day from all the stress," she says. Last year, she joined a company that more actively promotes employee well-being.

In a world that favours hustling as a means to achieve success, how can the workforce step away from the culture of overwork?

“It requires a paradigm shift in the mindset. Constantly working hard and for long hours doesn’t always mean you are doing quality work. Employees need to get away from the fear of missing out syndrome, especially newcomers who want to prove themselves as stars," says Abha Wankhede, associate professor (marketing and international business), KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai. “It is important to understand the bigger picture by communicating with the senior leadership about your contribution to the company’s organisational goals. Personal growth is equally crucial."

Exercising boundaries at work must be prioritised. Saying yes to be in the good books of a boss doesn’t work, says Roma Puri, associate professor (organisational behaviour and human resources), International Management Institute, Kolkata. What’s important is being realistic about how much work one can take on. “Start with scheduling current projects on a timeline and accepting additional responsibilities only when you have some room to take on new assignments," says Puri. “Multitasking is overrated; try to focus on one thing at a time. If you believe someone else can do the task better, recommend that person for the job. There needs to be a shift in the way we think about our careers."

Striking a balance

There are some other simple ways to cope with rising stress. Using two to five-minute breaks to move away from the chaos helps to clear the mind, suggests Mumbai-based Bhakti Talati, an independent work-life balance coach.

She says employees must also create a Work With Me guide to set boundaries for aspects like meeting time, emails, working hours and feedback. “It will let people know how and when you work best. This can be effective in avoiding conflicting situations," she says.

Compromising on sleep to complete a task is not a solution, adds Wankhede. Instead, using technology to simplify tasks is a good idea to enhance efficiency and productivity. “Employees should constantly upgrade themselves, keep abreast with the new-age tools and use them," Wankhede reiterates.

Asking for help is perceived as a sign of weakness by many and hence avoided. On the contrary, it is a great way to manage workload. “Seeking support from a colleague (or the manager) can avoid high stress situations and anxious moments," explains Talati.

While the phrase “work-life balance" is loosely thrown around today, it can be achieved if an employee is willing to prioritise it.

However, the first step is to define what balance means to a person, says Talati. “Based on the life and career stage, the definition may vary for each individual. You should know your negotiable and non-negotiable," she says. “We often say yes to unreasonable demands because we don’t know what we are okay with. Be clear on what you can compromise on."

Another factor that comes in the way of achieving balance is the guilt people feel in saying no.

According to Delhi-based counselling psychologist Ruchi Ruuh, refusing something in low-impact situations can be a beginning. For instance, not being around for a late work call, if possible.

“Practice self-compassion and know that you can’t do it all. Keep the management in the loop if you’re feeling overwhelmed by your workload. Many hesitate to speak up, but it’s important to address it early," Ruuh says.

Equally important is to set aside time where work doesn’t take centre stage. While people may not work all the time, they think about it 24X7, says Puri. “Rest should not be seen as leisure, but as a necessary activity to promote overall well-being."

Talati also advises employees to utilise leaves for weekend getaways as well as longer vacations to give the mind much-needed rest. “Don’t sacrifice friendships at the cost of work," says Talati. “Talking to friends balances the negative emotions, anger, frustration, helplessness and fear that come up at the workplace."

Practising mindfulness is also a good way to reduce stress. Ruuh urges people to incorporate meditation or deep breathing into their days. “One can also step out for a walk for 15 minutes or take a power nap," she says. “These may be little things but help you feel refreshed and rested."

Besides employees prioritising self-care, organisations also need to step up and create a safe environment in which employees can express their concerns about work pressure. “Senior managers can act as role models by maintaining a work-life balance and promoting the same in the organisation," says Puri.

Companies can also offer flexible options and provide additional resources to help reduce stress and improve employee well-being, says Supriya Chouthoy, associate professor of practice (marketing), BITS Law School, Mumbai. “Burnout isn’t just about long hours; it’s about how employees perceive their work and handle their responsibilities," she says.

Perhaps the most important thing when it comes to work-life balance is saying no. As Puri says, “Our careers are not a sprint but a marathon. You need to last till the end of your career rather than getting burnt out prematurely."

Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com

Also read: The origins of Aadhar