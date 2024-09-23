The importance of saying no in the office

Exercising boundaries at work must be prioritised. Saying yes to be in the good books of a boss doesn’t work, says Roma Puri, associate professor (organisational behaviour and human resources), International Management Institute, Kolkata. What’s important is being realistic about how much work one can take on. “Start with scheduling current projects on a timeline and accepting additional responsibilities only when you have some room to take on new assignments," says Puri. “Multitasking is overrated; try to focus on one thing at a time. If you believe someone else can do the task better, recommend that person for the job. There needs to be a shift in the way we think about our careers."