Can more time off help people destress?
SummaryMore workers are prioritising mental health and some firms are adapting and offering holidays for staff to rest. But is it enough?
Last month, home beauty services start-up YesMadam, in a social media post, announced the layoff of 100 employees who confessed to “being stressed" in an internal survey. After receiving online criticism, the Noida-based startup clarified it was part of a marketing campaign to raise awareness about the “seriousness of workplace stress."
Consequently, the company introduced a programme, Happy 2 Heal, under which employees can get head massages and spa sessions in the office, and a “de-stress leave" policy that permits employees to take six days of paid leave annually for their mental health, along with the facility to avail a complimentary spa at home by YesMadam. “We firmly believe that the backbone of any great organisation is not built on stressed shoulders but on happy minds. So, let’s make employee well-being the new norm," the company’s official statement read.