Can more time off help people destress?

A few days of de-stress leaves may not be enough to recuperate from the extreme stress and anxiety he faces at work, he says. But “something is better than nothing. I believe every step counts. A handful of leaves every year may not be enough to unwind and rest it out but we need a beginning," he says. “I am optimistic that things will get better over time. Mental health is finally being discussed post covid-19, which wasn’t the case until a few years ago."