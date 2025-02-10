Stress contagion: The silent office epidemic

Stress contagion’ is a silent epidemic in the modern office. Defined as the spread of stress from one individual to another through emotional or physiological cues, this phenomenon often goes unnoticed. It impacts productivity, team dynamics and individual well-being. It is not just an interpersonal issue but a systemic problem.
Stress contagion’ is a silent epidemic in the modern office. Defined as the spread of stress from one individual to another through emotional or physiological cues, this phenomenon often goes unnoticed. It impacts productivity, team dynamics and individual well-being. It is not just an interpersonal issue but a systemic problem.
Mental health professionals offer insights into the causes, effects and steps that can be taken to mitigate it.
Mental health professionals offer insights into the causes, effects and steps that can be taken to mitigate it.
Stress contagion begins subtly in a workplace. Dr Amit Malik, founder-chief executive officer, Amaha Health, Mumbai, explains that a stressed manager, an impending deadline or a tense workplace interaction can serve as the spark that ignites the cycle. He compares it to a wildfire—what starts as an isolated issue can spread to an entire team, draining focus and productivity.
Also read: Document small wins to earn a better raise
Mumbai-based clinical psychologist Samriti Makkar Midha says stress spreads unconsciously through behaviours, emotions and physiological cues.
Team members may mimic the frustration, irritation or annoyance of a stressed colleague without even realising it. Leaders under pressure may inadvertently amplify this effect by using harsh tones, setting unattainable goals or failing to recognise team efforts.
Asif Upadhye, director of employee engagement firm Never Grow Up, says: “Recognising stress contagion as a shared challenge rather than a personal shortcoming helps teams confront it. This ensures stressful moments don’t overshadow the culture of support that should hold us together."
A Harmful Loop
The physiological basis of stress contagion lies in cortisol, a hormone released during stress. Elevated cortisol levels can disrupt team cohesion and amplify reactive, rather than strategic, problem-solving. Malik notes that stress contagion often manifests as burnout cycles where one person’s stress exacerbates others’ workload, perpetuating a harmful loop.
Midha describes the escalation in team settings: “Stress can cause interpersonal conflicts, reduced morale and a decline in trust. Leaders who don’t address stress increase team tensions, making even small challenges seem insurmountable."
For remote teams, stress contagion remains a challenge. According to Upadhye, curt emails, tense virtual meetings or lack of engagement can transmit stress across distances.
Spot the signs
Identifying the early signs of stress contagion is crucial to addressing it before it spirals out of control.
Dr Malik outlines common indicators: irritability, decreased engagement and group fatigue. Behavioural shifts such as employees withdrawing from collaboration or appearing overly tense also signal stress contagion.
Midha emphasises interpersonal dynamics as a key indicator. She notes that frequent conflict, gossiping, exclusion and reduced banter within teams are telltale signs. A decline in overall morale or trust in leadership further indicates that stress has taken root.
According to Upadhye, non-verbal cues like tense posture or lack of eye contact during meetings can reveal stress too. The impact of stress contagion extends far beyond just productivity. Chronic stress is linked to serious health issues, including hypertension and insomnia.
Malik says, “Unchecked stress contagion can lead to physical and psychological exhaustion, reducing an employee’s ability to perform and thrive."
Also read: Monday Motivation: Boundaries make one truly productive
Teams struggling with stress may face long-term consequences, including weakened immune systems and heightened vulnerability to illnesses.
Midha adds that a toxic work environment driven by stress often sees high attrition rates and reputational damage.
Combating the Contagion
While wellness programmes do help counter the effects of stress, they are not enough to combat stress contagion. Addressing the issue requires systemic changes.
Dr Malik recommends flexible work policies such as hybrid schedules and office designs that promote calmness. Redistributing workload to prevent over-reliance on high performers is another effective strategy.
Midha advocates for tailored interventions that recognise individual needs. For instance, caregivers might need time off, while neurodivergent employees may benefit from clear prioritisation.
Upadhye emphasises restructuring work environments to prioritise employee well-being. He suggests empathetic one-on-one check-ins, inclusive discussions about workloads and emotional intelligence training for leaders.
Leaders must also set an example by normalising conversations around stress. Dr Malik and Upadhye stress the importance of vulnerability, urging leaders to share their stress management practices openly. Creating safe spaces for dialogue is crucial as well. Midha suggests anonymous surveys and check-ins to uncover stressors.
Establishing clear boundaries around work hours and expectations can also help reduce burnout, while access to diverse mental health resources, such as therapy and employee assistance programmes is essential too.
“When we make our team’s well-being a priority, we set the stage for our greatest potential to shine both as individuals and as a cohesive team," says Upadhye.
Stress contagion may be an inevitable by-product of interconnected work environments but its spread can be mitigated. As workplaces evolve, investing in well-being is not just a strategy—it’s a commitment to a sustainable, productive future.
Write to us at lounge@livemint.com