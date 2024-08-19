Embracing flexibility with work: A new era for India's workforce

The covid pandemic gave us a first-hand experience of how work can be freed from the rigidities of time and place and yet remain productive. Contrary to the fears propagated by some stuck-in-the-past critics of remote work, a recent study published in the journal Nature, by Stanford economist Nick Bloom and his co-authors Ruobing Han and James Liang, found that “hybrid working from home improves retention without damaging performance, and improved job satisfaction and reduced quit rates by one-third." Remote or hybrid work are just two small dimensions of the future of work, though. By framing the issue as office versus home, we are missing out on the big message of our times: Flexibility.