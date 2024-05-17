Schooling children to be mindful content creators
SummaryBeing a digital content creator is a career many kids aspire to, with professionals now training them in the required skills while staying safe online
On her YouTube channel, Raaina, 12, briefly introduces viewers to author Enid Blyton and launches into a review of The Twins at St Clare’s. “The book in the series was first published in 1941. The one that I am reading is the 75th edition, and was published in 2016," she says confidently. Started in July 2021, during the pandemic when children were increasingly online, Raaina’s channel, Toys & More by Raaina, focuses on unboxing toys and reviewing books. Besides Blyton’s books, she has reviewed the first of the Harry Potter series, while also creating content for Christmas and World Peace Day.
For Raaina, the channel, which has 150 subscribers, is not a means to go viral or gain popularity as an influencer, but is an experiment with digital content creation. “My friends have their own channels, which are not related to education or academics. Theirs is related to music and dance. I would like to focus on something constructive like books," says the Delhi-based student of class VII. Her videos feature elegant backgrounds with vibrant side panels relevant to the review. There are smooth transitions and soothing background music. She creates sophisticated videos with basic equipment—a phone, a ring light and a phone stand. What does she keep in mind while creating content? “That it should be age-appropriate and add value to the viewer’s life," comes the reply.
Raaina picked up this positive approach towards digital content creation, together with some cool editing skills, at Creatiwitty. Helmed by former radio jockey Rima Medhi, the Mumbai-based initiative is one of the few in the country to offer mentorship on digital content creation for children aged 6-16. There are both online and real-world sessions for children on various forms of content creation, ranging from radio jockeying and stand-up comedy to podcasting and TedTalks (Creatiwitty officially has access to the TED-Ed curriculum). Of these, the junior YouTubers programme has turned out to be popular since Medhi started it in 2019—over 100 children have participated in the workshop since.
